Eight Cajun French Words You Must Know if You Live in Louisiana

If you live in Cajun Country then you know that there are special words that you won’t hear anywhere else in the world. It’s the ones that the Cajun-French great-grandparents used and they have trickled down to become normal vocabulary around here. If you have friends or family coming to visit, or maybe even some outsiders making southern Louisiana their new home, here are some of the key cajun words they'll need to be familiar with before they hold a conversation down here. Most people outside of Louisiana are familiar with words and phrases like, “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler” and “Cest la vie,” but there are so many words that would leave them with a confused look when and if they heard them. Here are some of the basics they should know.