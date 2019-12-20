Edwards-Helaire Status Uncertain For LSU in Peach Bowl

Postseason play, that's not when you want to hear about players getting hurt or suspended. The Oklahoma Sooners are having to deal with player suspensions ahead of their matchup in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl with LSU. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers have some questions of their own regarding the status of some players. Well, one key player in particular.

Coach Ed Orgeron addressed concerns over a hamstring injury suffered by LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Coach O said Edwards-Helaire suffered the "unusual injury" during a non-contact portion of practice. Specific details on the injury or how it occurred have not been disclosed.

Orgeron did say that Edwards-Helaire is being evaluated daily for the hamstring issue. However, there was no guarantee that Tigers' leading rusher would be available for the game against Oklahoma on December 28th.

That game, the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl serves as one of two national semi-finals for the college football championship. Ohio State and Clemson meet in the other semi-final in the Play Station Fiesta Bowl that same day.