Ed Orgeron Says ‘Most’ of LSU Players Have Contracted COVID-19

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared some enlightening news regarding the coronavirus and his football team earlier today.

"Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said at his Tuesday virtual press conference.

Back on June 30th, Sports Illustrated reported 30 LSU players were in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty days ago, LSU was down to only 4 offensive lineman in practice due to coronavirus, whether it was a positive test or high-risk exposure, according to The Advocate.

Currently, LSU is without "three or four" players due to COVID-19, according to Orgeron.

How many of LSU's 115 man roster have contracted coronavirus?

Orgeron did not give a specific number, but hopes players who have already tested positive for COVID-19 in the past don't catch it again.

"So I think that hopefully they don't catch it again and hopefully they are not out for games," added Orgeron.

#5 LSU is scheduled to begin its 2020 season on Saturday, September 26th at Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State.

As of today, Tiger Stadium will be allowed to have 25% capacity for fans according to LSU's safety procedures and guidelines.

The estimated 25,000 fans who can attend are season-ticket holders or students.