Not all is great in the world of LSU football coach Ed Orgeron as he's filed for divorce from his wife Kelly. The couple has been married for 23 years.

Orgeron filed the petition on February 26 in the East Baton Rouge Parish Family court. The petition states that he and his wife separated on February 24 and have lived separately without reconciliation since that date.

The two were married on February 19, 1997 and have twins together, Parker and Cody, that were born on February 9, 1998.

According to court documents, Orgeron says he is entitled to have the exclusive use and occupancy of the couple's home in Baton Rouge. He is not opposed to Kelly being granted exclusive use and occupancy of their Mandeville home, that is, "until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition."

The Orgeron family could not be reached by the media on Wednesday for comment.