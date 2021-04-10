Easy Kitchen Hack – Clean Your Glass Cooktop Using Dryer Sheets

Here's a nifty hint: use dryer sheets to clean cooked-on foods on your glass cooktop.

Ruthie Cox Dore of Lafayette posted the idea to her Facebook page, and, so far, it's gotten over 600 shares.

Dore explains how to use the sheets to clean your cooktop: she uses Bounce dryer sheets, moistened with warm water. She lets them sit for 10 minutes on the grime, and then wipes it away.

I will be trying this tonight, but I will be using used dryer sheets to see if they will work. If not, I will try unused dryer sheets. I'm curious!

On the post, many were commenting on how well dryer sheets work for taking love bug residue off of vehicles and were eager to try this trick on their stove.

