Easter Bunny Singing Quarantine Song in Empty French Quarter is Pure Nightmare Sauce [Video]

This past Easter Sunday, good ole Peter Cottontail skipped around and sang quarantine songs in a completely empty French Quarter in New Orleans...with a bottle of champagne...and a sword. I'm never going to recover mentally from this.

Normally, the Easter bunny shows up at Brennan’s Restaurant for their Sunday brunch and ceremoniously opens champagne with a sword. Not one to break tradition, Mr. Cottontail carried out this Easter routine, only nothing was open and the streets were completely empty.

Watching this video from abcnews4.com of the Easter bunny wearing a mask, singing about a pandemic with a sword in hand feels like "The Purge".