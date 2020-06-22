Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Sucker Punched At Bar [Video]

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had to be taken to a hospital after a vicious sucker punch from a coward who took off after throwing the punch.

According to John McMullen of SI.com, the 25-year-old walked into The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota when he was knocked out.

WARNING: Video contains NSFW language.

Goedert is listed as 6'5, 256 lbs.

He was drafted out of South Dakota State in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft by Philadelphia.

Per McMullen, Goedert is no longer in the hospital and it appears will not have any long-term health damage as a result of the punch.

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the case, as reported by Tim McManus of espn.com. Kyle Douglas Hadala, age 29, has been charged with simple assault.