Eagles Snap Saints Nine Game Winning Streak

A lot of streaks were broken for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as they fell on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21.

Their streak of 55 straight games not allowing a 100-yard rusher was snapped as not one but two Eagles rushed for over 100 yards. Running back Miles Sanders racked up 115 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns and rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts gashed the Saints for 106 yards on 18 carries.

Also, the nine-game winning streak they had coming into this game was broken with the loss, and their streak of 28 straight games scoring in the first half ended as New Orleans was shutout 17-0 at the half.

The offense was out of sync in that first-half as they weren't able to move the football much at all with Taysom Hill throwing an interception.

Things turned around in the second half as New Orleans was able to get Alvin Kamara involved in the passing game, finally. Taysom Hill was much more efficient passing the football as well, throwing two touchdown passes but in a critical moment in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down, Hill was sacked and fumbled the football.

As you see, it was just a three-point game at that point and from there Jalen Hurts engineered a scoring drive that resulted in a Miles Sanders touchdown.

Hill connected late with Jared Cook but the team was unable to recover an on-sides kick and the game was over.

This game was ultimately decided by the play up front on both sides of the ball for the Saints. The defensive front had lapses as they allowed Miles Sanders to gash them for this 82-yard score.

On the offensive side, the line play was not as crisp as it usually is, Taysom was sacked five times, and hit 12 times by the Philadelphia front who was after him all evening.

With the loss, the Saints fall to 10-3 overall, drop to the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC, and did not clinch the NFC South today because the Tampa Bay Bucs won earlier in the day.

