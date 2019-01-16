Eagles Fan Puts Dog In Microwave Following Loss To Saints

A very disturbed Eagles fan took Sunday's playoff loss to the Saints entirely too seriously.

Gaskins, upset about the Eagles' loss, got into an argument with her girlfriend in a hotel room, before the situation turned physical.

During the argument, Gaskins told the woman that if she left the room, she would kill her dog in the room with them.

Police found a white Pomeranian dog inside of a microwave oven in the room when they got there.

The dog was unharmed, and the microwave was not turned on while the dog was inside.

Gaskins was later released on $20,000 unsecured bail.