EA Sports Bringing Back College Football Franchise

It's back!

EA Sports announced on Twitter Tuesday that it was bringing back its NCAA Football series of video games. The announcement, and the franchise's corresponding Twitter page, refer to the game as "EA Sports College Football," forgoing the NCAA branding that previous entries in the series have had. The new games will be released for next generation systems.

EA Sports last released a college football game in the summer of 2013. At least one player who became a college superstar in the interim wants his shot to be on the cover.

No word on when EA Sports will release the new game.