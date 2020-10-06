Dylan Theut Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a junior college standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college baseball recruiting classes.

Dylan Theut, a left-handed pitcher who currently attends Blinn College, located in Brenham, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Theut appeared in six games for Blinn in 2019, before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including one as a starter, going 1-0 with a 0.49 ERA.

Over 18.1 innings pitched, Thuet struck out 25 batters.

A graduate of Fulshear High School, located in Fulshear, Texas, Theut earned first-team all-district and all-state honors at the prep level, while being named the District 25-4A MVP in 2019.

A multi-sport athlete in high school, Theut also played football.

An outstanding student off the field, Theut was a member of the National Honor Society in high school.

Theut committed to Blinn College last January.

Viewed as a pitcher with still a lot of upside, Theut reportedly has a fastball that tops out in the upper 80s.

Theut also reportedly features a solid change-up and a slider.

Take a look at Theut, below:

Theut, who has one year of JUCO ball remaining, looks to be exactly the type of player that Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball coach Matt Deggs wants in his program; a good player, a great student, and a solid person.

Recruiting is an inexact science, so not everything turns out as planned, either by the school or the recruit, but Theut should have a bright future ahead at UL.