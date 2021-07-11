Fans Planning to Welcome Dustin Poirier Home This Afternoon at the Lafayette Airport

Here's your chance to give Dustin Poirier a hero's welcome home after his big win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Poirier vs. McGregor 3 was framed as a winner takes all fight in the trilogy between these two UFC fighters. In front of a packed T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada that included the likes of former President Donald Trump, Dustin Poirier came out swinging in the first round against McGregor after a week of trash-talking from the Irishman.

Stacy Revere, Getty Images

You can get a full detailed recap of the fight from KPEL-FM's coverage here, but the following sequence of events all went down in the first five minutes of the bout.

McGregor and Poirier exchanged leg kicks in the first minute of the fight. Poirier then stepped up his aggression, landing a flurry of punches on McGregor's face before tying him up against the cage. McGregor reversed Poirier's takedown by locking the Lafayette native in a front chancery. Poirier recovered, escaping McGregor's grasp. The two then exchanged punches while Poirier kept McGregor pinned to the canvas. McGregor tried to kick his way out of Poirier's grasp, but to no avail. Poirier kept McGregor on the canvas, landing several more punches and elbows to McGregor's jaw and nose before the horn sounded to end the first round.

After the horn sounded, it was apparent that something wasn't right as McGregor signaled for his corner to send over a trainer. As the announcers went to the live replay of McGregor falling to the canvas in slow motion, it was instantly obvious that his lower leg snapped in one of the most gruesome injuries I've seen in quite some time.

Almost instantly, the match was called with Poirier taking the win via technical knockout.

Poirier fans in Lafayette were elated, as bar rooms erupted with cheers, and roars of excitement could be heard on backyard patio parties throughout Acadiana. Posts on social media continued well into the early hours of Sunday morning as fans of Poirier continued sharing memes and status updates in support of the Northside Lafayette native.

In all of his post-fight interviews, Dustin said he was focused on one thing: getting back home to his "family." He talked about his missing his daughter, but also mentioned that he really hasn't been "home" since the turnaround was so quick between his most recent match and his previous fight with Conor McGregor.

Well, here's your chance to welcome Dustin and Jolie Poirier "home." A group of Poirier faithful are encouraging fans to gather at the Lafayette Airport to show support when the Poiriers land in town.

Local business owner Tim Metcalf is a close friend of Poirier and is often seen in the ring after his fights. Metcalf confirmed to me that Dustin will be on the American Airlines flight scheduled to land at 4:05 p.m. at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Fans who plan to attend must observe and respect all airport rules and regulations.

So, if you want to show your love for the hometown hero after his big win on a global stage, make a sign or just make your way to the airport by 4 p.m. this afternoon to give Dustin and Jolie a warm welcome home.