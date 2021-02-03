Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight Could Happen Sooner Than Expected

The world of fighting is an ever-changing and unpredictable one, especially in the UFC. Recent reports show potential for the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor trilogy fight to happen as soon as the Summer of 2021.

Check out this Twitter post from @arielhelwani below with details on the current storyline between McGregor and Poirier.

"McGregor wants to return in Mayish", per Ariel and Poirier has also been open to that possibility.

Of course, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier acknowledged immediately after his UFC 257 win that he would have to face McGregor once more to complete their epic trilogy. He made sure everyone on Twitter knew that as well with the below @DustinPoirier post.

The Lightweight Division of the UFC is as competitive of a division as I have ever seen in any sport. With Khabib Narumagomedov seemingly retired from the fight-game, many believe that Poirier should have the Lightweight belt already (Poirier included).

Nevertheless, that isn't the case and Poirier will have to wait for whatever matchups Dana White can conjure up that will lead to his opportunity to be named Champion.

Could we see the Dustin vs. Conor trilogy this summer? No doubt, it would be an absolute epic showdown with both fighters still at the top of their game. We will have to see how the Lightweight Division of the UFC evolves with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Charles Oliveira all waiting for their next big fight opportunity.

Whatever happens, I know the Lafayette legend, Dustin Poirier, will be ready and able to battle against whoever is across from him inside of the octagon.