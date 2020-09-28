Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Charity “Exhibition” Fight In The Works

Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are currently in talks about a charity exhibition fight. The bout would take the Louisiana fighter to Ireland to hop in the octagon against one of the most famous combat sports athletes of all time, Conor McGregor.

The public conversation went down on Twitter where both @DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA stay pretty active.

It all started with Poirier responding to one of McGregor's Tweets, which you can see below

It did not take long for McGregor to respond to the Acadiana native's Tweet, as he replied with quite the proposition.

Mr. Poirier jumped on the opportunity immediately by Tweeting back,

Unbelievable. The fight that people have been wanting for quite a long time now may happen! And it looks like the whole thing will be for a good cause, backed by both Poirier and McGregor's charities.

I personally do not care that this won't be a UFC official event. Any matchup between two talented and determined fighters such as Poirier and McGregor will be the event of a lifetime and I CAN NOT WAIT!

"McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation"... A charity mixed martial arts event that will be quite the spectacle come December 12th.