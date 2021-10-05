Dustin Poirier Title Fight vs Charles Oliveira Officially Set for UFC 269, Both Fighters React to the News

As Lafayette native Dustin Poirier proclaimed on Sunday, his match for the lightweight championship is "signed, sealed, delivered".

Poirier will square off in the octagon with current UFC world lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The UFC has officially booked champion Poirier (28-6 MMA, 21-6 UFC) against Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier comes in with momentum and the biggest international spotlight of his career.

When he enters the octagon on December 11th, he'll be doing so off the heels of a three-fight winning streak, including two consecutive TKO victories over the notorious Conor McGregor, as well as a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker prior to that.

Poirier has gold on his mind.

Oliveria has a message too.

"Family now and for real let's defend what is ours 🙏🙌🙏 on December 11th we will go to war and with faith in God the victory will be ours 👊" - Charles Oliveira IG

The fight will mark the first title defense for Oliveria, who won the vacant world lightweight championship belt at UFC 262. He has posted 9 straight victories.

Poirier is no stranger to title fights. He captured the interim lightweight championship in 2019 in a classic match against Max Halloway in 2019, before dropping the belt in a title unification match against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

He's been asking for another title fight, and this one has been earned.

So, who you got?

I'll take Poirier in a 3rd round TKO.

