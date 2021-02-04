Dustin Poirier Stars on Hot Ones, Interviewed While Eating Spicy Wings [Video]

UFC superstar and Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier is fresh off his win over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23rd, and currently sits at #1 in the UFC lightweight division.

With a larger platform, Poirier has spent time promoting his "Good Fight Foundation" charity. To get involved in the charity, go to thegoodfightgroup.com.

Growing up in Acadiana, Poirier is a fan of delicious cajun food, as well as hot sauces. In fact, he has his own Poirier's Hot Sauce, which I'm anxious to try.

This week, Poirier starred on Hot Ones from the First We Feast network, giving an in-depth interview while eating spicy hot wings.

I'll be honest, as I watched him climb up the Scoville Level of each sauce, I started to feel hot, as if I was eating something spicy, even though I wasn't eating anything.

Bravo Poirier. I never had a doubt you wouldn't finish the challenge.

