Dustin Poirier Posts Photo With Joe Rogan – Apparently Will Be A Guest On Rogan’s Podcast

The Lafayette Legend, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier has stayed quite busy since his last UFC victory over Conor McGregor, mostly promoting his new hot sauce and the Good Fight Foundation. A recent Twitter post from the Louisiana native shows that he may soon be a guest on one of the world's biggest podcasts.

Check out the photo of Joe Rogan and @DustinPoirier posted to Twitter below.

Now, this photo doesn't explicitly say that Dustin Poirier is going to be on Joe Rogan's podcast. But, it doesn't take a detective to figure out what is going on here.

Poirier has been a busy man ever since his UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor that had the entire city of Lafayette standing up for "The Diamond" and his epic performance.

He appeared on the YouTube show "Hot Ones" recently to promote his Good Fight Foundation along with his new Louisiana style hot sauce. He also received a key to the city of Youngsville where he currently resides, as the Acadiana area continues to show love for their own.

Now, it appears that Poirier will soon be featured on an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience". Rogan's podcast has been the #1 podcast in the world for quite some time now, so this will be an awesome opportunity for Poirier to continue getting the word out on the Good Fight Foundation.

It'll also be a chance to get to know Poirier a little better, as Rogan's podcast is known to be anywhere from two to three hours long. Rogan has a knack for digging in where most interviewers rarely go, so this is definitely an episode to watch out for.

I can't wait to hear where Poirier's head is at as far as the Lightweight division of the UFC goes, his eventual trilogy fight against McGregor, and of course if he shows the city of Lafayette a little love. All in all, I know Poirier and Rogan will get into the nitty-gritty of the fighting and exactly what it takes to be a Champion in the UFC.

Want to know how to buy a bottle of Dustin Poirier's hot sauce? Just click HERE.