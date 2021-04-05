Dustin Poirier Meet and Greet at Rouses in Youngsville Saturday, April 10

If you've ever wanted to meet UFC great Dustin Poirier and pick up some his delicious new Louisiana Style Hot Sauce, then this Saturday is your day!

Dustin Poirier will be at Rouses in Youngsville, 2900 E. Milton Avenue, this Saturday, April 10 from noon until 2pm.

Say hello to Dustin, take a picture with him, and pickup a bottle of "Dustin Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce" for him to autograph!

Meet DUSTIN POIRIER, MMA Superstar!

Rouses YOUNGSVILLE, Saturday, April 10th, 12pm-2pm

• 📸Pictures & 🖊Autographs

• 🌶Pick up a bottle of Poirier's Louisiana Style hot sauce🌶 Posted by Rouses Markets on Monday, April 5, 2021