Dustin Poirier Heads Back To Lafayette

Fans of local UFC superstar, Dustin Poirier, will have to wait a little bit longer to see 'The Diamond' step back in the octagon. The matchup against Tony Ferguson, which was slated to happen at the end of October, will no longer be happening as the UFC and Poirier could not reach an agreement for the fight.

The news was broken by Ariel Helwani, a journalist for ESPN, via Twitter and you can see the announcement below

After taking some time at home in Lafayette to recoup from his electric win against Dan Hooker, which many have already deemed fight-of-the-year, Poirier went out to Florida to begin training for his next fight. With this latest news, it looks like 'The Diamond' will be heading back to the Hub City where he will evaluate other opportunities that may be coming down the pipeline.

Poirier has made it clear that he is a prize fighter and deserves to be compensated for the high level of combat he provides every time he steps into the octagon. Obviously, the UFC and Poirier were not able to get to the right number to warrant an October 24th fight against Tony Ferguson this time.

We hope to see Poirier back in the octagon very soon but until then, we will have to settle for more of his Twitter antics.