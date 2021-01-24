“BOM, In Ya Mott!” Overdub Puts Hilarious Local Spin On Dustin Poirier’s McGregor Knockout

By now you've seen just about every meme when it comes to the KO that Dustin Poirier hand-delivered to Conor McGregor at UFC 257, but this may be the most "local" one yet.

While scrolling through my newsfeed, I noticed that recording artist Cupid posted a video of Poirier's knockout with commentary that sounded all too familiar.

Anyone from South Louisiana can relate to the "EESH EEESH" sound effect—one that is often heard while shadow boxing or "play fighting" as some may describe it. Another bit of local flavor that had me rolling was the use of "BOM!" and "In Ya Mott (mouth)" that sound like the dialect of someone who would definitely reside in the Acadiana area.

It's also downright hilarious.

The fact that Cupid, real name Bryson Bernard, is also a product of Northside High School here in Lafayette—and just like Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier, has enjoyed fame on a global level due to his hit line dance song "Cupid Shuffle" being a worldwide phenomenon.

There's definitely something in the water in Northside Lafayette.