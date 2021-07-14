Dustin Poirier Auctioning Off Gear From McGregor Fight

If you want to own a piece of mixed martial arts history, here's your chance.

Dustin Poirier is selling off his fight kit from his UFC 264 bout against Conor McGregor, with all of the proceeds going to charity.

Poirier wore the gear during his first-round technical knockout victory over McGregor in Las Vegas Saturday night. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight after the horn sounded to end the frame because McGregor suffered a broken leg.

According to Poirier's listing on Ebay, the winning bidder will receive the trunks, handwraps, and gloves Poirier wore during the fight; the shirt and hat he wore to the ring before the fight; and Poirier's arena credential.

The bidding continues through Tuesday, July 20 at 5:45 p.m. As of the publication of this post, the highest is $22,400.

The money collected from the winning bidder will allow Poirier's Good Fight Foundation to help another charity bring aid to people in Africa. The Good Fight Foundation will contribute the money raised in the auction to Fight for the Forgotten and their campaign to build homes for the Batwa Pygmy people in Uganda.

If you would like to help Poirier, the Good Fight Foundation, and Fight for the Forgotten with their efforts to raise money for the Batwa Pygmy Housing Project but don't want to shell out thousands of dollars in the auction, you can. Fight for the Forgotten is asking Poirier's fans--and other MMA and UFC enthusiasts--to contribute to their cause by making an online donation through the Fight for the Forgotten website.

To read more about Poirier's charitable endeavors, click here. To make a bid in his auction, click here. To make a donation to the Batwa Pygmy Housing Project, click here.

