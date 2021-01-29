Dustin Poirier Auctioning Off Fight Kit From Win Over Conor McGregor – Proceeds Go To ‘Good Fight Foundation’

After a career-topping win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Lafayette legend Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier is auctioning off the gear that he wore during the fight. The proceeds from the auction will benefit Poirier's 'Good Fight Foundation'.

Check out the story from @MMAjunkie on Twitter below.

The above report details how Dustin Poirier has put up a fight kit for auction and all of it benefits the 'Good Fight Foundation'. Of course, Poirier shocked many with his second round TKO of Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Included in this fight kit is Poirier's fight-worn gloves (yeah, the same ones that put McGregor down), fight-night credentials from the Abu-Dhabi event, as well as Poirier's trunks, shirt, hat, and hand wraps.

What an incredible memento for any UFC or Dustin Poirier fan. Plus, with all of the money going to the 'Good Fight Foundation', anyone who ends up with this kit can feel awesome about their money going to a really good cause.

With bids starting at $15,000 and less than a week left to place a bid, you can find the fight kit up for auction HERE.