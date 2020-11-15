Dustin Johnson Earns First Green Jacket, Wins The Masters

After finishing in second last year at Augusta, Dustin Johnson broke through this time, earning his first green jacket Sunday at Augusta National, finishing at -20 to win the 2020 Masters.

Being played in November instead of the usual April date due to Covid, a few things felt different about The Masters this year, but the magic of what makes it golf's best stage was still present.

Johnson put together a historical week, earning the lowest score in Masters history at 268, and tying a record for lowest score to par in major championship history.

"The masters is the biggest tournament for me," said Johnson. "It's the one I wanted to win the most."

Johnson, who has blown multiple stroke leads on the final day of a major championship in the past did not such thing today, keeping his commanding 4 stroke lead from Saturday firmly in place on Sunday, scoring a final round 68.

"It still feels like a dream," Johnson explained. "As a kid, dreaming about winning The Masters, having Tiger (Woods) put the green jacket on you, it still seems like a dream, but I'm here, and what a great feeling it is. I couldn't be more excited."

While fans were not allowed to watch in person this year, the win still had touching moments, as Johnson's brother Austin, who serves as his caddie, began to tear up after Johnson sunk his last putt.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to experience all this with my brother," said Dustin Johnson. "It's been a big help with him being on my bag."

Johnson's wife Paulina also was emotional when embracing Johnson following his victory.

The second-best this year was Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, who each finished 5 strokes back at -15.

Most years, -15 would win The Masters, but today, it wasn't close.

"My goal was to make the cut, and finishing tied for second is unbelievable," said Im.

Tiger Woods, last year's Masters champ, had the worst hole of his career on the 12th, hitting it into the water three times, scoring a 10 on the par-3 hole.

Woods was not in contention when Sunday began, finishing the tournament at -1 after finishing +4 in today's final round.

For Johnson, 36, it's the second major championship of his career. He previously won the 2016 PGA Championship.

"It's always tough to get it done in a major, no matter how good you're playing," added Johnson. "I was nervous all day."

Johnson will have a chance to win another green jacket soon.

The 2021 Masters isn't far away, scheduled to begin on April 8th.