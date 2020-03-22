Dry Your Hands After You Wash Them — It’s Important Too

Everybody is an expert by now on hand-washing. Hot water and soap for at least 20 seconds while singing "Happy Birthday" or the first verse of "Tee Nah Nah."

We got that covered.

But a lot of people don't know that drying your hands properly is an important step too.

When your hands are wet (or even damp), they pick up more germs than when they're totally dry.

Studies have found that drying with a towel removes more germs than just washing alone. Washing does the work but the friction from the towel helps too, as long as it's a clean one.

Interestingly, it's now suggested by the experts for you not to use the hand dryers in public restrooms. They tend to kick up a lot of germs into the air or they simply blow them back onto your hands.

Who knew?

It's suggested instead that you use paper towels in public restrooms if they're available. Carry a few tissues in your pocket in case they're not.

Finally, avoid touching the door handle directly by using a paper towel to open it. Just hold the door open with your foot so you can throw the towel away.