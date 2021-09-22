WWL-TV posted drone footage from above the dome and you can see where the fire started and the amount of damage to the roof of the building.

The fire reportedly started while a crew was working on the roof of the Superdome. Luckily the New Orleans Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze on the roof before any extensive damage happened to the structure of the dome.

As for this interfering in the return of the Saints to the Superdome, well the fire should not have an impact on their return.

The Saints are scheduled to return to the Superdome on October 3rd when they host The New York Giants.

Here's a still photo of the damage done to the roof of the dome by the fire, which was caused as workers were on the roof of the dome doing repairs.