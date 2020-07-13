This can't be legal.

Watch as truck drives down I-10 near Lafayette with a horse in the back of a pickup truck. Yes, a HORSE!

The truck seems to be in the construction zone between Lafayette and Breaux Bridge, but it was also seen on Ambassador Caffery getting onto the interstate.

I have no clue how the person(s) got this horse in the bed of the truck, but they did and we just hope that the animal was not injured during the loading process or transportation process.

The person who posted the video says that she also noticed the driver of the truck had his foot/boot hanging out of the window of the truck.

Sometimes you can't really believe your own eyes and this is one of those incidents. Wow.