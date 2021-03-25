Drew Brees’s New Hair Got Social Media Talking After his Appearance on Ellen [Video]

Drew Brees went on The Ellen Show yesterday and shared the story of his retirement decision, what comes next, and more.

It's a great interview, and if you missed it, you can watch it below. You can also get a good view of Brees's new hair.

Social media was abuzz over his new hair.

While Brees was never completely bald, his hairline receded over the years, as evidenced by the above photo taken last October.

After a Brees workout video last month went viral, many were quick to point out his new hairline.

On yesterday's The Ellen Show, viewers could see a big difference.

Social media was reacting more to Brees's new hairline after the interview than his new retirement hobbies.

