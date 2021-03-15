Drew Brees Writes Letter To Saints Fans

Less than 24 hours after announcing his retirement from professional football, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is thanking his fans and fans of the Saints for their support over the last 15 years.

In a letter published in this morning's Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Brees wrote, in part:

Words cannot express the love and appreciation I have for you. From the moment I stepped foot into the city of New Orleans, I could feel your spirit. You told me that if I loved New Orleans, you would love me back. No truer words have ever been spoken.

Brees continued, closing his letter by saying:

My family and I will always love you.

The sports page features another headline which reads "Larger Than Life."

Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate

Even the Saints most hated rival, the Atlanta Falcons, offered a classy tribute to #9.

Brees won't be going too far. He'll still be involved with the NFL. He formally announced that he'll be joining NBC's NFL broadcast team, sliding into the Sunday Night Football booth with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

