Drew Brees Trick Shot Special With Dude Perfect

The New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders as for the first time a professional football team will play in the league from Vegas.

It'll be an exciting night to be sure, the opening of Allegiant Stadium aka 'The Death Star', unfortunately, there won't be any fans in attendance, Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, and Derek Carr. We won't see the All-Pro wide-out Michael Thomas as he's been ruled out due to a high ankle sprain.

In what could be one of Drew Brees' final Monday Night Football appearances I thought I would have some fun with you by throwing it back to one of the cooler things Drew Brees has ever done.

Are you a fan of trick shots? Of course, you are, how could you not be? Trick shots are always fun, interesting, and cool because there's so much unique skill and precision involved.

The best in the game to do it currently is the group of guys that call themselves 'Dude Perfect' you haven't seen them you need to click that link and check out all their great content on the interwebs.

Now, for the Saints, Drew Brees, and Dude Perfect a couple of years ago, before COVID, they hung out with the veteran quarterback and had some trick shot fun.

If you haven't seen it, check it out and have some fun ahead of Monday Night Football tonight:

