Drew Brees Teams Up with NOLA Mayor for Coronavirus PSA [VIDEO]

When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks up about something, it's a pretty good bet that lots of folks will be paying close attention. And, as usual, he is trying to use his position to do some good for his community, and for Louisiana in general. Brees has partnered up with New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell for a public service announcement concerning coronavirus.

The 45 second video starts out with Cantrell in her office saying "Our game plan to fight COVID-19, it's working. We're leading in the nation, but now is not the time to roll back. It's going the extra mile." You can see the entire video below from the New Orleans Saints official Twitter account.

Of course, the public service announcement comes just days from the first Saints home game this season in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that is actually going to allow fans to attend. The Saints will be taking on the Carolina Panthers, and 3,000 tickets have been made available, mainly to season ticket holders. At the last two games in the dome around 750 family members of staff, coaches, and team players were allowed in to watch the game as a "test" for future health procedures.

And earlier this week mayor Cantrell issued a mandatory mask mandate for the city, and stated that those who do not comply could be fined $500.