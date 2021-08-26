Purdue softball walk-on Emilee Cox is one of the thousands of student-athletes across the country who don't have an athletic scholarship but play collegiately for their love of the game, and in the case of Cox, love of a particular program.

As Cox tells Walk-Ons Sports Bistro restaurant founder and CEO Brandon Landry, she just wanted to be a Boilermaker.

While Cox was sitting in the Drew Brees Center athletic complex talking to Landry, she got a surprise from Brees himself.

Walk-Ons is awarding NIL (Name Image Likeness) deals to a walk-on each week.

Landry, a former LSU basketball walk-on, shared what inspired the "Walk-On" of the week NIL deal in a press release.

"We created this program to highlight the real magic of sports – the underdog. Walk-on athletes endure the same grueling workouts as the scholarship players and in many cases, work jobs to help pay for school. With NIL changing the landscape of collegiate athletics, we want to make sure that walk-ons aren't left out and receive the recognition and support they deserve. We're grateful to tell their stories and welcome them to our Family of Athletes."

In addition to an NIL deal, student-athletes selected as the walk-on of the week will have their story showcased by the restaurant franchise.

