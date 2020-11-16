Drew Brees Suffered Rib Contusion, Will Possibly ‘Miss Some Time’ In Order To Fully Heal

The Saints are bracing for life without Drew Brees.

According to NFL insiders, the Saints quarterback suffered a rib contusion in Sunday's game against the 49ers after taking a brutal hit from defensive lineman Kentavious Street.

Ian Rapoport says Brees will have an MRI to see if there is any cartilage damage today, but the Saints are preparing for the future Hall of Fame QB to miss time in order to fully heal.

Tom Pelissero added that Brees is also dealing with other injuries as well, so time away from the field would also give him the chance to deal with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Basically, it all adds up to Brees being pretty banged up and needing some time to get right in order for the Saints to make a stretch run for the postseason. It's no secret that Drew's age is more than likely playing a factor here, but we will get more information from tests later today and will update this story with any new information.

In the meantime, get ready for the Saints to fire up Jameis Winston.