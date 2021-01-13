Drew Brees Speaks On Relationship With Tom Brady Ahead Of Playoff Matchup

The back-and-forth continues between Drew Brees and Tom Brady ahead of their final matchup of the season. With the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fighting for a place in the NFC Championship game, the two veteran quarterbacks have shown there is a mutual respect for each other's game.

Check out what #9 had to say about his and Tom Brady's relationship via @Saints on Twitter below

Of course, Drew Brees and Tom Brady went viral earlier in the week with the hilarious image of the two QB's as old men playing in a game on the History Channel.

The two veterans of the game continue to show just how much they respect each other's accomplishments and time in the NFL. At a combined age of 85 years, these old guys sure know how to keep their team on the path to victory.

While the competition will be as fierce as we have ever seen on Sunday, there is going to be the undeniable underlying storyline of these two football greats facing off for what could be the final time.