Drew Brees Shares His Thoughts on Racial Injustice

With every one of note around the country (minus the New York Knicks) sharing their thoughts on racial injustice New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his statement.

Here's what Brees had to say via his Instagram account on Wednesday:

Here's the good from Brees, speaking about action and stating that, "Don't just talk about it, be about it. Acknowledge the problem, and accept the fact that we all have a responsibility to make it better."

Again, as I've been saying these statements are great to show a united front, standing together as one but what's the action that's going to be taken by Brees?

I did enjoy the sentiment by his mentor and we all have an influence on young people to a certain degree and it's up to us to help shape their world that'll induce positivity.

Now, there was another statement made by Drew Brees on Wednesday when he spoke to Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance. Roberts asked the quarterback what his thoughts were when it came to players silently protesting by kneeling for the National Anthem.

Here's what Brees had to say via Yahoo Finance Twitter:

I like Brees a lot as a player, as a leader, as a father and I love what he's standing for but he's missing the boat a bit. The silent protest before NFL games by kneeling during the National Anthem isn't and never has been about disrespecting the American flag or even America. It's always been about silently protesting police brutality against African Americans and raising awareness for it.

"I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and that we're all part of the solution."

How about showing respect to your black teammates who are living in a different world than you are. How about showing unity to your black teammates and the black community who have endured so much racial injustice.

I love ya Drew but you're missing the bigger picture on this one.

Be kind. Spread love. Stand together.

