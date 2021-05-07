Drew Brees Reveals The Moment He Knew He Would Retire

In a long-ranging interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed the moment he knew he was going to retire.

Although Brees officially announced his retirement from football on March 14th, 15 years to the day he signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent, he knew well before that day when he would be moving on to the next chapter of his life.

As Brees told Florio, he considered retirement each offseason after the 2017 campaign, but the moment he decided to come back in 2020, he had no doubt it would be his final year playing in the NFL.

He added the success of the 2017 season and the desire to reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl weighed heavily on his decision to return each of the last three seasons of his career.

It makes me wonder if the Saints had won it all in the 2018 season, which ended in heartbreak after the nefarious non pass interference call against the Rams, if he would've retired following that year.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer now slides into a promiment analyst role with NBC sports.

Brees will be the color analyst for Notre Dame football broadcasts, and a part of NBC's "Football Night in America" which airs each Sunday evening during football season.

