Drew Brees has announced that he'll be returning to the New Orleans Saints for at least another year via his Instagram on Tuesday:

Of course, this is all very preliminary and we have no idea what a contract will look like for him here moving forward in terms of money or years at this point. Nevertheless, he wanted to share the news that he intends on playing again in 2020.

The feeling has always been that if Brees wanted to come back the Saints would welcome him with open arms. There has been a little bit of erosion on his ability to throw the deep ball but other than that he's as accurate as he's ever been, doesn't turn the ball over a lot and gives the Saints a great chance to win again for this season.

Looking past this season however we'll have to wait and see but for now, with Drew Brees back in the mix, the Saints can set their sights back on a chance at the Lombardi Trophy for 2020. As he stated in his post, "I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!!"

Let's hope this season ends with a more positive and less gut-wrenching result than the last several years have. Glad to have you back Drew.

