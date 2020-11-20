Drew Brees Placed On Injured Reserve – Here Is What That Means For The Saints

Reports from New Orleans Saints insiders are saying that Drew Brees has been placed on the injured reserve list. The move means that Brees will miss the next three games, at least.

The news was reported by @nick_underhill and @Kat_Terrel and you can see their Twitter posts below

After breaking 5 of his ribs and suffering a collapsed lung, Brees was still all smiles at practice this week. But, the news that Brees has placed on the IR does not have Saints fans dancing at all.

The rule is that if a player is placed on IR, they are required to miss at least three games before returning to the active roster. This means that we will definitely be without Brees for this Sunday's game against the Falcons, followed by a matchup with the Broncos, and lastly a second matchup against Atlanta.

While it is believed that Taysom Hill will be the starting quarterback for the Saints this Sunday, Saints insiders are saying that Coach Sean Payton has yet to confirm who will be taking the first offensive snap. Check out another Twitter post from @nick_underhill

Whatever the situation may be for this Sunday's game against Atlanta, we now know for sure that the soonest we could see Drew Brees back on the field would be on December 13, 2020 against the Eagles.

Let's hope that Brees' recovery goes as smoothly as possible so that he can rejoin the team ahead of the playoffs.