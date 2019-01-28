It's been a little over a week since the 'debacle on the Bayou' occurred at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the NFC Championship between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

We still haven't heard much from the NFL and at this point don't expect to until he delivers his State of the League Address sometime this week leading up to the Super Bowl.

However, while the commish and the league have stayed silent, the Saints players have not.

We heard from Ben Watson and his statement that was put out last week regarding the lack of accountability on the league's behalf.

Then, on Sunday during the NFL Pro Bowl, we saw Cam Jordon sporting this well-worded t-shirt:

Finally, on Monday quarterback Drew Brees let Who Dat Nation know how he was feeling after he had a week to let things sink in on how the season fatefully ended:

Very well said by the guy who is the true leader of this football team. Has to make you proud to be a Saints fan when you've got someone who cares this much, not only about the team but the city as much as he does.

