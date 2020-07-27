Drew Brees’ Kids Brawl on The Golf Course [VIDEO]

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is taking in as fun as he can with his kids before reporting back to training camp.

In a recent video posted by Drew on Instagram, you can see that the competition was fierce on the golf course.

Apparently his kids were competing and when one of Drew's kids missed a putt, the other two siblings celebrated. Well, it didn't end there.

You can see in the video below that a chase ensued and one of the boys went rolling, while on the course.

Now, I am sure some serious golfer out there will not approve of this type of behavior on a golf course, but its kids. Let them enjoy the game.

Drew and his wife have their hands full. These boys are always up to something and they never really seem to slow down.