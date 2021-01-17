Drew Brees Just Gave What Will Likely Be His Last Pregame Huddle Speech In The Superdome

It feels like the end of an era in New Orleans.

With Drew Brees expected to retire at the end of this season, everything he does has to be enjoyed as if it will be the last time we'll see it. Ahead of the divisional playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Drew just gave what is more than likely his last pregame huddle speech inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This is something that fans have come to enjoy since Drew arrived in New Orleans and it's just one of the many things we will miss once Drew hangs it all up for good.

Take it in Saints fans, it's been one hell of a ride.