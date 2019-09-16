Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament, Requires Surgery

The New Orleans Saints are going to be without the services of quarterback Drew Brees for an extended period of time.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brees has a torn ligament which requires surgery, and may miss as much as six weeks of action.

Brees was injured in the first quarter of the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his throwing hand his hit by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Brees, who has only missed one game in his 14-year NFL career, reportedly met with hand specialist Dr. Steve Shin, to determine the extent of the injury last night.