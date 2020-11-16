Drew Brees Has Collapsed Lung, Multiple Rib Fractures

Drew Brees may indeed be Superman.

ESPN's Ed Werder is reporting that the New Orleans Saints quarterback has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung.

As you can see in Werder's report, Brees actually fractured three ribs last Sunday night against Tampa Bay to go along with the two he fractured yesterday against San Francisco.

The team has yet to make this news official, but expect the future Hall-of-Famer to be out for a period of time while he recovers.

Brees was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers when defensive end Kentavius Street sacked the quarterback. Drew would stay in for the rest of the half but took himself out of the game for the second half.

Jameis Winston finished the game for the Saints completing 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards. A combination of Winston and Taysom Hill will likely be calling signals when the team hosts NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.