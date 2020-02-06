Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The biggest question mark this off-season for the New Orleans Saints is whether or not Drew Brees is going to return for his 20th NFL season. We still don't know but during the week of the Super Bowl last week he sat down with Doug Gottlieb on Fox Sports Radio.

If Brees isn't back for another season then where do the Saints turn? Brees answers that question and much more during this conversation on The Doug Gottlieb Show:

