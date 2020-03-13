Drew Brees Expected To Return To Sign For Less Than Market Value

Will quarterback Drew Brees return for a 20th NFL season with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 for less than fair market value?

A recent report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network indicates that Brees will likely sign for less than top dollar, in an effort to help the Saints have some extra money to sign free agent help.

Rapoport speculates that Brees, who could make $30 million or more on the open market, will end up signing with the Saints for around $25 million, a figure he made in 2019.

Brees likely won't sign a new deal with the Saints until a new collective bargaining agreement has been ratified. That was expected to come as early as Saturday, with free agency opening next Wednesday, but now may be postponed, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A member of the Saints since 2006, Brees threw for 2,979 and 27 touchdowns over 11 games in 2019.

The 41-year old Brees has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns over his illustrious career, both NFL records.