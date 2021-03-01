Drew Brees Reportedly Done With Football Even After Rumors Swirl Online Of Potential Return

Recent rumors of Drew Brees potentially returning to play Quarterback for the New Orleans Saints were re-ignited when a video of him training at high intensity emerged online. Now, NFL insiders are reporting that it is only a matter of time before Brees makes his retirement from football official.

Check out the below report from @RapSheet on Twitter below.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, football fans should not expect Drew Brees to play football anywhere next season. As he understands it, Rapoport is reporting that Brees is simply coming to grips with his retirement and making that announcement on his own time. "I have not gotten any sense at all that Drew Brees is doing anything else but retiring", Rapoport told 'NFL Now'.

But, that report is a bit contradictory to the recent rumors that Brees was busting back into black and gold for another go at it. Those rumors sparked even more when a video of #9 doing some intense sled-pushes emerged online.

Of course, the Saints and Drew Brees renegotiated their contract together back in early February to free up some much-needed cap-space in New Orleans. But, this doesn't mean that Brees has any real intention of returning to the grid-iron next season.

As the experts understand it, we have seen the end of Drew Brees in a New Orleans Saints uniform. But, we will all save our tears for the official announcement from Brees himself - whenever that may come.

The #WhoDatNation should continue whatever emotional support methods they have been using to deal with this tough day, as we can expect to see Brees' retirement announcement to come sometime before the next NFL pre-season begins.