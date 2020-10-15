Drew Brees Buys Luxury Condo at Future Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel [Photos]

Drew Brees may only play for the Saints a season or two more, but it looks like Drew and the family might be staying put in New Orleans far longer after he just purchased a new luxury condo in the future Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel.

Brees has reportedly bought one of the 92 condos in the future Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel located on Canal Street according to TMZ.com.

The luxury condominium is said to have cost anywhere between $2 million to $10 million and is equipped with it's own private access to a bar and lounge as well as a golf simulator room.

The Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel is located on Canal Street in the area previously known as the International Trade Mart.

According to TMZ.com Brees said in a statement "The Four Seasons is transformative for this city and I’m excited to be part of it. My family and I will always love New Orleans and be proud to call the Four Seasons home."

By Permission/Four Seasons

