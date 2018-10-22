Watch Drew Brees’ Biggest Wins Over All 32 NFL Teams (Including The Saints) [VIDEO]

With his win over the Baltimore Ravens, Drew Brees has now beaten all 32 NFL teams.

Brees is now in the elite company of Peyton Manning and Brett Favre when it comes to QBs that have taken down every team in the league. Of course, the common denominator between the three high-level quarterbacks is that they've all played on at least two different teams during their careers allowing them to beat all of the organizations in the NFL.

Now that Brees has checked off another great milestone, the NFL has put together his best performances against all 32 NFL teams, and if you needed another reminder that this guy will be a first ballot Hall of Famer, just press play.

BONUS: Check out all of Brees' career highlight moments, including the new records.