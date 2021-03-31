Drew Brees Appointed As Board Member Of B1 Bank

Former quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, has only gotten busier since his announcement of retiring from the NFL. The latest announcement comes from a bank that has appointed Brees as a board member.

Check out a screenshot of the Facebook post from B1 Bank with the announcement below.

In B1 Bank's Facebook post, Brees was quoted explaining how his new appointment with B1 Bank will a way for him to join the company in supporting the health of small businesses.

The full press release from B1 Bank credits the work Brees has put in both on and off of the gridiron for a big reason why this relationship has come to fruiting. The company also mentions Drew and Brittany Brees' incredible efforts within the Brees Dream Foundation, where they have raised and contributed over $45 Million.

Drew Brees seems like he is busier than ever during his retirement. It is clear that Brees' work in philanthropy and business will not be slowing down any time soon.