Drew Brees Announces He’s Joining NBC Sports After Retiring From The NFL

Drew Brees is detailing the next chapter of his life now that he's hung up his NFL cleats.

We're talking Drew Brees here, so naturally, life after football will involve more football as the former Saints quarterback appeared exclusively on TODAY this morning to announce he would be joining NBC Sports as an analyst.

The future Hall of Famer joined New Orleans native and die-hard Saints fan Hoda Kotb to officially let her know that he would be joining her at NBC.

Drew was excited to announce he would be coming on board at the network as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and handling game analyst duties for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football.

Drew will also be featured at other "prominent" NBC Sports events including the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

I'm part of the team now, a new team. I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life

NBC is just as excited to have Drew on board, as his contract has reportedly been in waiting, ready to kick in the minute Brees decided to call it an NFL career. NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua says their team is excited to have Drew coming on board.

We’re excited to have Drew join our team. We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better.

See Brees' full TODAY interview here.