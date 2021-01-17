Drew Brees And His Family Share An Emotional Last Moment On The Field

If this is it for Drew Brees, his family will definitely play a major factor in the decision.

After falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs, all reports are pointing to Saints quarterback Drew Brees calling it a career. After the game, Drew addressed the elephant in the room.

As Drew makes his final decision, we know one major factor will be his family, who joined him on the field after the game for what may be the last time.

Tom even threw a touchdown to one of the Brees kids!

In addition to chatting with Tom Brady, Brees and his wife Brittany shared a moment that almost felt like a final moment based on what we see in this video from WVUE.

As we wait to hear Drew's final decision, it's hard not to take all of these moments in as if they will be the last time we see them.

Because more than likely, they will be.